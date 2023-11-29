The American Eagles (4-3) will try to stop a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Harvard Crimson (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Harvard vs. American Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Harvard Stats Insights

  • The Crimson are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 48.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Harvard has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.
  • The Crimson are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 200th.
  • The Crimson put up 77.3 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 74.7 the Eagles give up.
  • Harvard is 5-1 when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Harvard averaged 67.1 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it performed better on offense, averaging 68.3 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Crimson played better at home last season, allowing 65.3 points per game, compared to 65.9 in road games.
  • At home, Harvard averaged 0.9 fewer threes per game (6.0) than in away games (6.9). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (30.6%) compared to when playing on the road (30.4%).

Harvard Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Boston College L 73-64 Silvio O. Conte Forum
11/22/2023 @ Colgate W 76-70 Cotterell Court
11/26/2023 Indiana L 89-76 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/29/2023 American - Lavietes Pavilion
12/2/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/8/2023 Army - Lavietes Pavilion

