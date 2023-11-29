The American Eagles (4-3) will try to stop a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Harvard Crimson (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Harvard vs. American Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

Harvard Stats Insights

The Crimson are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 48.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.

Harvard has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.

The Crimson are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 200th.

The Crimson put up 77.3 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 74.7 the Eagles give up.

Harvard is 5-1 when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Harvard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Harvard averaged 67.1 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it performed better on offense, averaging 68.3 points per contest.

Defensively the Crimson played better at home last season, allowing 65.3 points per game, compared to 65.9 in road games.

At home, Harvard averaged 0.9 fewer threes per game (6.0) than in away games (6.9). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (30.6%) compared to when playing on the road (30.4%).

Harvard Upcoming Schedule