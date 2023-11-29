How to Watch Harvard vs. American on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The American Eagles (4-3) will try to stop a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Harvard Crimson (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Harvard vs. American Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Ivy League Games
- Dartmouth vs Vermont (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Monmouth vs Cornell (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Stony Brook vs Yale (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Loyola (MD) vs Columbia (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
Harvard Stats Insights
- The Crimson are shooting 47.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 48.1% the Eagles allow to opponents.
- Harvard has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.
- The Crimson are the 143rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 200th.
- The Crimson put up 77.3 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 74.7 the Eagles give up.
- Harvard is 5-1 when scoring more than 74.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Harvard Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Harvard averaged 67.1 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it performed better on offense, averaging 68.3 points per contest.
- Defensively the Crimson played better at home last season, allowing 65.3 points per game, compared to 65.9 in road games.
- At home, Harvard averaged 0.9 fewer threes per game (6.0) than in away games (6.9). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (30.6%) compared to when playing on the road (30.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Harvard Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 73-64
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|11/22/2023
|@ Colgate
|W 76-70
|Cotterell Court
|11/26/2023
|Indiana
|L 89-76
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|American
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
|12/2/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/8/2023
|Army
|-
|Lavietes Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.