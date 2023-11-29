The American Eagles (4-3) will attempt to stop a three-game road slide when taking on the Harvard Crimson (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Harvard vs. American matchup.

Harvard vs. American Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Harvard vs. American Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Harvard vs. American Betting Trends

Harvard has put together a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Crimson games have gone over the point total five out of six times this season.

American has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

A total of three Eagles games this season have hit the over.

