Wednesday's game between the Harvard Crimson (5-2) and the American Eagles (4-3) at Lavietes Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-68 and heavily favors Harvard to come out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Harvard vs. American Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Lavietes Pavilion

Harvard vs. American Score Prediction

Prediction: Harvard 81, American 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Harvard vs. American

Computer Predicted Spread: Harvard (-12.8)

Harvard (-12.8) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Harvard's record against the spread so far this season is 4-2-0, and American's is 2-3-0. The Crimson have a 5-1-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Eagles have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Harvard Performance Insights

The Crimson are outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game with a +52 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.3 points per game (135th in college basketball) and give up 69.9 per contest (159th in college basketball).

Harvard ranks 141st in college basketball at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 34.7 its opponents average.

Harvard knocks down 8.7 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball) at a 38.4% rate (41st in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 per game its opponents make at a 29.2% rate.

The Crimson's 95.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 161st in college basketball, and the 86.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 131st in college basketball.

Harvard has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.4 per game (148th in college basketball action) while forcing 10.3 (301st in college basketball).

