Harvard vs. American November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Harvard Crimson (3-0) meet the American Eagles (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.
Harvard vs. American Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Harvard Top Players (2022-23)
- Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK
American Top Players (2022-23)
- Matt Rogers: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Johnny O'Neil: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Elijah Stephens: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Geoff Sprouse: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaxon Knotek: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Harvard vs. American Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Harvard Rank
|Harvard AVG
|American AVG
|American Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|65.4
|326th
|69th
|66.4
|Points Allowed
|65.9
|55th
|44th
|34.3
|Rebounds
|28.2
|340th
|54th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.9
|302nd
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|6.4
|285th
|163rd
|13.2
|Assists
|13.6
|136th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
