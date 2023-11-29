The Harvard Crimson (3-0) meet the American Eagles (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Harvard vs. American Game Information

Harvard Top Players (2022-23)

Chris Ledlum: 18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK

18.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK Evan Nelson: 8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Samuel Silverstein: 7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Idan Tretout: 9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Justice Ajogbor: 6.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

American Top Players (2022-23)

Matt Rogers: 14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Johnny O'Neil: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Elijah Stephens: 9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Geoff Sprouse: 7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaxon Knotek: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Harvard vs. American Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Harvard Rank Harvard AVG American AVG American Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 65.4 326th 69th 66.4 Points Allowed 65.9 55th 44th 34.3 Rebounds 28.2 340th 54th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 6.9 302nd 266th 6.6 3pt Made 6.4 285th 163rd 13.2 Assists 13.6 136th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 13.2 304th

