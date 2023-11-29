The American Eagles (4-3) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Harvard Crimson (5-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Lavietes Pavilion. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Harvard vs. American Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Lavietes Pavilion

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Harvard -9.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Harvard Betting Records & Stats

In four of six games this season, Harvard and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 points.

The average point total in Harvard's outings this year is 147.1, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Crimson have gone 4-2-0 ATS this season.

Harvard won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The Crimson have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -500 moneyline set for this game.

The implied probability of a win from Harvard, based on the moneyline, is 83.3%.

Harvard vs. American Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Harvard 4 66.7% 77.3 154.2 69.9 144.6 141.5 American 2 40% 76.9 154.2 74.7 144.6 137.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Harvard Insights & Trends

The 77.3 points per game the Crimson put up are only 2.6 more points than the Eagles give up (74.7).

Harvard has a 4-1 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Harvard vs. American Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Harvard 4-2-0 0-0 5-1-0 American 2-3-0 1-1 3-2-0

Harvard vs. American Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Harvard American 5-7 Home Record 8-6 8-6 Away Record 9-9 4-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-9-0 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.6 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.