The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) take on the Maine Black Bears (4-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Hart Recreation Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Holy Cross vs. Maine Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Patriot League Games

Holy Cross Stats Insights

Holy Cross is 2-3 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Black Bears are the rebounding team in the country, the Crusaders rank 313th.

The Crusaders put up an average of 65.0 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 66.4 the Black Bears allow.

Holy Cross has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Holy Cross scored 67.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.3.

At home, the Crusaders allowed 70.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than they allowed away (73.3).

Holy Cross sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than away (39.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule