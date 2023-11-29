How to Watch Holy Cross vs. Maine on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) take on the Maine Black Bears (4-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Hart Recreation Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Holy Cross vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Patriot League Games
- Cent. Conn. St. vs Army (4:00 PM ET | November 29)
- Boston University vs Albany (NY) (7:00 PM ET | November 29)
Holy Cross Stats Insights
- Holy Cross is 2-3 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Black Bears are the rebounding team in the country, the Crusaders rank 313th.
- The Crusaders put up an average of 65.0 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 66.4 the Black Bears allow.
- Holy Cross has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Holy Cross scored 67.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.3.
- At home, the Crusaders allowed 70.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than they allowed away (73.3).
- Holy Cross sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than away (39.3%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Elon
|L 83-69
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/19/2023
|IUPUI
|W 74-61
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/25/2023
|@ St. John's
|L 91-45
|Carnesecca Arena
|11/29/2023
|Maine
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|William H. Detrick Gymnasium
|12/8/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.