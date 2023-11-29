The Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) take on the Maine Black Bears (4-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Hart Recreation Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Holy Cross vs. Maine Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Patriot League Games

Holy Cross Stats Insights

  • Holy Cross is 2-3 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Black Bears are the rebounding team in the country, the Crusaders rank 313th.
  • The Crusaders put up an average of 65.0 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 66.4 the Black Bears allow.
  • Holy Cross has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Holy Cross Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Holy Cross scored 67.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 65.3.
  • At home, the Crusaders allowed 70.3 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than they allowed away (73.3).
  • Holy Cross sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than away (7.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.4%) than away (39.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Holy Cross Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Elon L 83-69 Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/19/2023 IUPUI W 74-61 Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
11/25/2023 @ St. John's L 91-45 Carnesecca Arena
11/29/2023 Maine - Hart Recreation Center
12/2/2023 @ Cent. Conn. St. - William H. Detrick Gymnasium
12/8/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.