Holy Cross vs. Maine: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 29
The Maine Black Bears (4-4) battle the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Maine vs. Holy Cross matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Holy Cross vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Holy Cross vs. Maine Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Maine Moneyline
|Holy Cross Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Maine (-4.5)
|131.5
|-210
|+170
|FanDuel
|Maine (-4.5)
|131.5
|-200
|+160
Holy Cross vs. Maine Betting Trends
- Holy Cross has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Crusaders have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Maine is 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- A total of three out of the Black Bears' seven games this season have gone over the point total.
