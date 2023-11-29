The Maine Black Bears (4-4) battle the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Maine vs. Holy Cross matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Holy Cross vs. Maine Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts

Hart Recreation Center in Worcester, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Holy Cross vs. Maine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Maine Moneyline Holy Cross Moneyline BetMGM Maine (-4.5) 131.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Maine (-4.5) 131.5 -200 +160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Holy Cross vs. Maine Betting Trends

Holy Cross has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Crusaders have covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Maine is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

A total of three out of the Black Bears' seven games this season have gone over the point total.

