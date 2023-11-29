Wednesday's game between the Maine Black Bears (4-4) and Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) squaring off at Hart Recreation Center has a projected final score of 72-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Maine, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the game.

Holy Cross vs. Maine Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester, Massachusetts Venue: Hart Recreation Center

Holy Cross vs. Maine Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 72, Holy Cross 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Holy Cross vs. Maine

Computer Predicted Spread: Maine (-6.6)

Maine (-6.6) Computer Predicted Total: 138.1

Both Holy Cross and Maine are 3-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the Crusaders and the Black Bears are 3-4-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Holy Cross Performance Insights

The Crusaders are being outscored by 13.3 points per game with a -93 scoring differential overall. They put up 65 points per game (328th in college basketball) and allow 78.3 per outing (315th in college basketball).

Holy Cross falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 6.1 boards. It is pulling down 27.9 rebounds per game (341st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34 per contest.

Holy Cross knocks down 1.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 7.6 (168th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.9.

The Crusaders average 87.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (284th in college basketball), and allow 105.8 points per 100 possessions (352nd in college basketball).

Holy Cross has committed 4.2 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.3 (196th in college basketball action) while forcing 8.1 (359th in college basketball).

