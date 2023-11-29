Wednesday's contest at Merkert Gymnasium has the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-3) matching up with the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-7) at 7:30 PM ET (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 70-51 win, heavily favoring Holy Cross.

The Crusaders' most recent outing was a 63-53 loss to Villanova on Tuesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Holy Cross vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Holy Cross vs. Stonehill Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 70, Stonehill 51

Other Patriot Predictions

Holy Cross Schedule Analysis

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Crusaders are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 18th-most losses.

Holy Cross has one loss versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Skyhawks are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Holy Cross Leaders

Bronagh Power-Cassidy: 13.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.1 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31)

13.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 35.1 FG%, 29.0 3PT% (9-for-31) Janelle Allen: 12.6 PTS, 50.0 FG%

12.6 PTS, 50.0 FG% Lindsay Berger: 8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 47.1 FG%

8.4 PTS, 7.8 REB, 47.1 FG% Kaitlyn Flanagan: 5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

5.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.5 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Cara McCormack: 9.2 PTS, 28.8 FG%, 19.4 3PT% (6-for-31)

Holy Cross Performance Insights

The Crusaders' -10 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 56.4 points per game (307th in college basketball) while giving up 58.4 per outing (89th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.