Holy Cross vs. Maine November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Holy Cross Crusaders (1-2) will play the Maine Black Bears (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Holy Cross vs. Maine Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Holy Cross Top Players (2022-23)
- Gerrale Gates: 16.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Bo Montgomery: 11.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joseph Octave: 11.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Will Batchelder: 12.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nolan Dorsey: 5.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Maine Top Players (2022-23)
- Kellen Tynes: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Gedi Juozapaitis: 15.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaden Clayton: 6.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Peter Filipovity: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 7.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Holy Cross vs. Maine Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Holy Cross Rank
|Holy Cross AVG
|Maine AVG
|Maine Rank
|306th
|66.8
|Points Scored
|68.5
|262nd
|254th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|69.7
|162nd
|306th
|29.2
|Rebounds
|27.0
|359th
|328th
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|6.6
|266th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|200th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
