The Maine Black Bears (4-4) hit the court against the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-5) as 4.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is 131.5 for the matchup.

Holy Cross vs. Maine Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Worcester, Massachusetts

Worcester, Massachusetts Venue: Hart Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Maine -4.5 131.5

Crusaders Betting Records & Stats

Every game Holy Cross has played this season has gone over 131.5 combined points scored.

Holy Cross has a 143.3-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 11.8 more points than this game's point total.

Holy Cross has a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

Holy Cross has come away with one win in the five contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Crusaders have a record of 1-3 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Holy Cross has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Holy Cross vs. Maine Over/Under Stats

Games Over 131.5 % of Games Over 131.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Maine 3 42.9% 71.3 136.3 66.4 144.7 137.4 Holy Cross 7 100% 65.0 136.3 78.3 144.7 144.4

Additional Holy Cross Insights & Trends

The Crusaders score only 1.4 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Black Bears give up (66.4).

When it scores more than 66.4 points, Holy Cross is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

Holy Cross vs. Maine Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Maine 3-4-0 1-2 3-4-0 Holy Cross 3-4-0 2-2 3-4-0

Holy Cross vs. Maine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Maine Holy Cross 8-4 Home Record 6-9 5-12 Away Record 4-11 6-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 67.5 61.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.3 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

