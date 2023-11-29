The Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning stretch when they host the Merrimack Warriors (3-4) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Merrimack vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Merrimack Stats Insights

The Warriors' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Hoyas have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Merrimack has put together a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.4% from the field.

The Warriors are the 218th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hoyas sit at 86th.

The Warriors' 71.1 points per game are just 0.9 fewer points than the 72 the Hoyas give up.

Merrimack has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 72 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Merrimack Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Merrimack scored more points at home (64.9 per game) than away (60.9) last season.

The Warriors conceded 58.2 points per game at home last season, and 65.2 on the road.

Merrimack knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.8%) than on the road (30.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Merrimack Upcoming Schedule