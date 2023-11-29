The Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Merrimack Warriors (3-4) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgetown vs. Merrimack matchup.

Merrimack vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Merrimack vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Merrimack vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

Merrimack has put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Warriors have won each of their three games this season when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Georgetown has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Hoyas' five games have gone over the point total.

