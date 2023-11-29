Wednesday's contest between the Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) and Merrimack Warriors (3-4) matching up at Capital One Arena has a projected final score of 73-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgetown, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on November 29.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Merrimack vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Merrimack vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgetown 73, Merrimack 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Merrimack vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgetown (-0.4)

Georgetown (-0.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Georgetown has put together a 2-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Merrimack is 5-1-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Hoyas are 4-1-0 and the Warriors are 3-3-0.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Merrimack Performance Insights

The Warriors have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 71.1 points per game (252nd in college basketball) and conceding 71.1 (179th in college basketball).

The 32.3 rebounds per game Merrimack accumulates rank 220th in college basketball, 1.3 fewer than the 33.6 its opponents grab.

Merrimack makes 6.0 three-pointers per game (281st in college basketball), 1.9 fewer than its opponents.

Merrimack and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Warriors commit 13.7 per game (288th in college basketball) and force 14.1 (83rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.