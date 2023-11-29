The Georgetown Hoyas (1-2) face the Merrimack Warriors (2-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Merrimack vs. Georgetown Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Merrimack Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
  • Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgetown Top Players (2022-23)

  • Amir "Primo" Spears: 16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Brandon Murray: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Akok Akok: 6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK
  • Qudus Wahab: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jay Heath: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Merrimack vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgetown Rank Georgetown AVG Merrimack AVG Merrimack Rank
231st 69.5 Points Scored 62.6 351st
349th 78.1 Points Allowed 62.3 16th
101st 33.0 Rebounds 26.2 362nd
96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 5.7 349th
324th 5.8 3pt Made 7.4 182nd
274th 11.9 Assists 12.6 211th
175th 11.8 Turnovers 13.2 304th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.