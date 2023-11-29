Merrimack vs. Georgetown November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (1-2) face the Merrimack Warriors (2-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.
Merrimack vs. Georgetown Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)
- Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Georgetown Top Players (2022-23)
- Amir "Primo" Spears: 16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brandon Murray: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Akok Akok: 6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Qudus Wahab: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jay Heath: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Merrimack vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Georgetown Rank
|Georgetown AVG
|Merrimack AVG
|Merrimack Rank
|231st
|69.5
|Points Scored
|62.6
|351st
|349th
|78.1
|Points Allowed
|62.3
|16th
|101st
|33.0
|Rebounds
|26.2
|362nd
|96th
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|5.7
|349th
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|13.2
|304th
