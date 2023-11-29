The Georgetown Hoyas (1-2) face the Merrimack Warriors (2-2) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Merrimack vs. Georgetown Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Merrimack Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Merrimack Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Minor: 17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK

17.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 2.6 BLK Ziggy Reid: 14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Javon Bennett: 9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jordan Derkack: 7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Devon Savage: 6.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgetown Top Players (2022-23)

Amir "Primo" Spears: 16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Brandon Murray: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Akok Akok: 6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK Qudus Wahab: 9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Jay Heath: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Merrimack vs. Georgetown Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Georgetown Rank Georgetown AVG Merrimack AVG Merrimack Rank 231st 69.5 Points Scored 62.6 351st 349th 78.1 Points Allowed 62.3 16th 101st 33.0 Rebounds 26.2 362nd 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 5.7 349th 324th 5.8 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 274th 11.9 Assists 12.6 211th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 13.2 304th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.