The Georgetown Hoyas (4-2) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they look to continue a three-game home win streak when they host the Merrimack Warriors (3-4) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup's point total is set at 140.5.

Merrimack vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Georgetown -10.5 140.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

Merrimack and its opponents have scored more than 140.5 combined points twice this season.

Merrimack's average game total this season has been 142.3, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Merrimack has put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread.

Merrimack has been victorious in one of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Warriors have not won as an underdog of +450 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Merrimack has an 18.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Merrimack vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgetown 4 80% 80.0 151.1 72.0 143.1 144.3 Merrimack 2 33.3% 71.1 151.1 71.1 143.1 133.7

Additional Merrimack Insights & Trends

The Warriors average just 0.9 fewer points per game (71.1) than the Hoyas allow (72.0).

Merrimack vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgetown 2-3-0 1-2 4-1-0 Merrimack 5-1-0 3-0 3-3-0

Merrimack vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgetown Merrimack 5-12 Home Record 10-6 1-11 Away Record 8-8 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.9 69.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-8-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

