The Fairfield Stags versus the Sacred Heart Pioneers is one of five games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule that features an NEC team on the court.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NEC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV NJIT Highlanders at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 YES Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Illinois Fighting Illini 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - Fairfield Stags at Sacred Heart Pioneers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 SportsNet NY (Live stream on Fubo) Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Pittsburgh Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ACC Network X Holy Cross Crusaders at Stonehill Skyhawks 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 -

Follow NEC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!