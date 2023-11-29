Wednesday's game between the Northeastern Huskies (4-2) and New Hampshire Wildcats (2-5) going head to head at Whittemore Center has a projected final score of 59-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Northeastern, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:03 PM ET on November 29.

The Huskies lost their most recent game 88-45 against Columbia on Saturday.

Northeastern vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:03 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:03 PM ET Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina

Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northeastern vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: Northeastern 59, New Hampshire 56

Other CAA Predictions

Northeastern Schedule Analysis

The Huskies' signature win this season came against the UMass Minutewomen, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 290) in our computer rankings. The Huskies brought home the 78-74 win at home on November 9.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Northeastern is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most defeats.

Northeastern has tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (four).

Northeastern 2023-24 Best Wins

78-74 at home over UMass (No. 290) on November 9

58-47 at home over Merrimack (No. 326) on November 16

73-61 on the road over Stonehill (No. 353) on November 6

63-46 at home over Wagner (No. 359) on November 21

Northeastern Leaders

Derin Erdogan: 11.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 32.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

11.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 32.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Gemima Motema: 11.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

11.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Deja Bristol: 8.7 PTS, 53.5 FG%

8.7 PTS, 53.5 FG% Asha Parker: 8.7 PTS, 58.1 FG%

8.7 PTS, 58.1 FG% Maddie Vizza: 10.0 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 48.7 3PT% (19-for-39)

Northeastern Performance Insights

The Huskies put up 62.5 points per game (237th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per contest (175th in college basketball). They have a -8 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

