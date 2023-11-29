The Northeastern Huskies (3-4) go up against the Seton Hall Pirates (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Prudential Center. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2.

Northeastern vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Northeastern Stats Insights

The Huskies have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.

This season, Northeastern has a 3-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.1% from the field.

The Huskies are the 271st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 31st.

The Huskies score 8.3 more points per game (73.6) than the Pirates allow (65.3).

When it scores more than 65.3 points, Northeastern is 3-3.

Northeastern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Northeastern put up more points at home (65.8 per game) than away (64.8) last season.

At home, the Huskies gave up 66.8 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 76.6.

Beyond the arc, Northeastern had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (34.7%) last season. But it made the same number of triples at home as on the road (7.3 per game).

Northeastern Upcoming Schedule