Wednesday's contest features the Seton Hall Pirates (4-2) and the Northeastern Huskies (3-4) matching up at Prudential Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 82-63 win for heavily favored Seton Hall according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 29.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northeastern vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northeastern vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Seton Hall 82, Northeastern 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Northeastern vs. Seton Hall

Computer Predicted Spread: Seton Hall (-19.2)

Seton Hall (-19.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.3

Seton Hall is 2-3-1 against the spread this season compared to Northeastern's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Pirates are 3-3-0 and the Huskies are 6-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northeastern Performance Insights

The Huskies' -13 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.6 points per game (216th in college basketball) while allowing 75.4 per contest (273rd in college basketball).

Northeastern averages 31.0 rebounds per game (272nd in college basketball) while conceding 27.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.6 boards per game.

Northeastern makes 1.9 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.7 (237th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.6.

Northeastern has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (268th in college basketball), 3.4 more than the 9.9 it forces (314th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.