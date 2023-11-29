The New Hampshire Wildcats (2-5) will attempt to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Whittemore Center. This contest is at 6:03 PM ET.

Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:03 PM ET
  • Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Northeastern vs. New Hampshire Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies put up an average of 62.5 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 57.9 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 57.9 points, Northeastern is 4-1.
  • New Hampshire is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 62.5 points.
  • The 48.6 points per game the Wildcats put up are 15.2 fewer points than the Huskies allow (63.8).
  • Northeastern has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 48.6 points.
  • This season the Wildcats are shooting 30.0% from the field, 11.0% lower than the Huskies concede.

Northeastern Leaders

  • Derin Erdogan: 11.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 32.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)
  • Gemima Motema: 11.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Deja Bristol: 8.7 PTS, 53.5 FG%
  • Asha Parker: 8.7 PTS, 58.1 FG%
  • Maddie Vizza: 10.0 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 48.7 3PT% (19-for-39)

Northeastern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 Merrimack W 58-47 Cabot Center
11/21/2023 Wagner W 63-46 Cabot Center
11/25/2023 @ Columbia L 88-45 Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
11/29/2023 @ New Hampshire - Whittemore Center
12/4/2023 @ Syracuse - JMA Wireless Dome
12/17/2023 @ Holy Cross - Hart Recreation Center

