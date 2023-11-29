How to Watch the Northeastern vs. New Hampshire Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The New Hampshire Wildcats (2-5) will attempt to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Whittemore Center. This contest is at 6:03 PM ET.
Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:03 PM ET
- Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Northeastern vs. New Hampshire Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies put up an average of 62.5 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 57.9 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 57.9 points, Northeastern is 4-1.
- New Hampshire is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 62.5 points.
- The 48.6 points per game the Wildcats put up are 15.2 fewer points than the Huskies allow (63.8).
- Northeastern has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 48.6 points.
- This season the Wildcats are shooting 30.0% from the field, 11.0% lower than the Huskies concede.
Northeastern Leaders
- Derin Erdogan: 11.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 32.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)
- Gemima Motema: 11.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Deja Bristol: 8.7 PTS, 53.5 FG%
- Asha Parker: 8.7 PTS, 58.1 FG%
- Maddie Vizza: 10.0 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 48.7 3PT% (19-for-39)
Northeastern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|Merrimack
|W 58-47
|Cabot Center
|11/21/2023
|Wagner
|W 63-46
|Cabot Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Columbia
|L 88-45
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|@ New Hampshire
|-
|Whittemore Center
|12/4/2023
|@ Syracuse
|-
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/17/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|-
|Hart Recreation Center
