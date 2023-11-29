The New Hampshire Wildcats (2-5) will attempt to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Northeastern Huskies (4-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Whittemore Center. This contest is at 6:03 PM ET.

Northeastern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 6:03 PM ET

Where: Whittemore Center in Durham, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Northeastern vs. New Hampshire Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 62.5 points per game, just 4.6 more points than the 57.9 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 57.9 points, Northeastern is 4-1.

New Hampshire is 2-3 when it gives up fewer than 62.5 points.

The 48.6 points per game the Wildcats put up are 15.2 fewer points than the Huskies allow (63.8).

Northeastern has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 48.6 points.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 30.0% from the field, 11.0% lower than the Huskies concede.

Northeastern Leaders

Derin Erdogan: 11.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 32.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40)

11.7 PTS, 5.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 32.4 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (11-for-40) Gemima Motema: 11.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

11.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Deja Bristol: 8.7 PTS, 53.5 FG%

8.7 PTS, 53.5 FG% Asha Parker: 8.7 PTS, 58.1 FG%

8.7 PTS, 58.1 FG% Maddie Vizza: 10.0 PTS, 47.5 FG%, 48.7 3PT% (19-for-39)

Northeastern Schedule