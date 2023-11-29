Northeastern vs. Seton Hall November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Seton Hall Pirates (3-0) will meet the Northeastern Huskies (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.
Northeastern vs. Seton Hall Game Information
Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)
- Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chris Doherty: 8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joe Pridgen: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Coleman Stucke: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alexander Nwagha: 4.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
Seton Hall Top Players (2022-23)
- Tyrese Samuel: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- KC Ndefo: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Kadary Richmond: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Al-Amir Dawes: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Femi Odukale: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Northeastern vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Seton Hall Rank
|Seton Hall AVG
|Northeastern AVG
|Northeastern Rank
|266th
|68.4
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|42nd
|65.1
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|231st
|187th
|31.6
|Rebounds
|32.9
|107th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|96th
|324th
|5.8
|3pt Made
|7.0
|219th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|12.6
|211th
|283rd
|12.9
|Turnovers
|13.9
|332nd
