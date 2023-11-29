The Seton Hall Pirates (3-0) will meet the Northeastern Huskies (1-2) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.

Northeastern vs. Seton Hall Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Northeastern Top Players (2022-23)

Jahmyl Telfort: 16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

16.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Chris Doherty: 8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Joe Pridgen: 7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Coleman Stucke: 8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Alexander Nwagha: 4.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

Seton Hall Top Players (2022-23)

Tyrese Samuel: 11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK KC Ndefo: 8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.9 BLK Kadary Richmond: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Al-Amir Dawes: 12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Femi Odukale: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northeastern vs. Seton Hall Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Seton Hall Rank Seton Hall AVG Northeastern AVG Northeastern Rank 266th 68.4 Points Scored 65.3 328th 42nd 65.1 Points Allowed 71.7 231st 187th 31.6 Rebounds 32.9 107th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 324th 5.8 3pt Made 7.0 219th 249th 12.2 Assists 12.6 211th 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 13.9 332nd

