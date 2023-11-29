The Northeastern Huskies (3-4) are double-digit, 15-point underdogs against the Seton Hall Pirates (4-2) at Prudential Center on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The game starts at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 2. The point total for the matchup is set at 141.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northeastern vs. Seton Hall Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Where: Newark, New Jersey

Newark, New Jersey Venue: Prudential Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Seton Hall -15 141

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Northeastern has combined with its opponent to score more than 141 points in five of seven games this season.

Northeastern's games this year have had a 149.0-point total on average, 8.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Northeastern has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread.

Northeastern has won in one of the four contests it has been named as the odds-on underdog this year.

The Huskies have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1000.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Northeastern has a 9.1% chance of pulling out a win.

Northeastern vs. Seton Hall Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141 % of Games Over 141 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Seton Hall 2 33.3% 76.3 149.9 65.3 140.7 139.1 Northeastern 5 71.4% 73.6 149.9 75.4 140.7 138.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Northeastern Insights & Trends

The Huskies score 8.3 more points per game (73.6) than the Pirates allow (65.3).

Northeastern has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 65.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northeastern vs. Seton Hall Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Seton Hall 2-3-1 2-1-1 3-3-0 Northeastern 3-4-0 0-0 6-1-0

Northeastern vs. Seton Hall Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Seton Hall Northeastern 9-6 Home Record 6-6 6-7 Away Record 3-12 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 9-3-1 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 65.8 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.8 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.