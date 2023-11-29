Patriot teams will take the court in four games on Wednesday in college basketball action. That includes the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds taking on the St. John's Red Storm at Carnesecca Arena.

Patriot Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at American Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lafayette Leopards at UMBC Retrievers 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Loyola (MD) Greyhounds at St. John's Red Storm 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 - Holy Cross Crusaders at Stonehill Skyhawks 7:30 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29 -

