Rangers vs. Red Wings Injury Report Today - November 29
Currently, the New York Rangers (15-4-1) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, November 29 at 7:30 PM ET.
New York Rangers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Fox
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Filip Chytil
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jake Walman
|D
|Questionable
|Illness
Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: New York City, New York
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Rangers Season Insights
- New York ranks 12th in the league with 66 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- Its +17 goal differential is the fourth-best in the league.
Red Wings Season Insights
- With 74 goals (3.7 per game), the Red Wings have the league's fifth-best offense.
- Detroit gives up three goals per game (60 total), which ranks 14th in the NHL.
- Their +14 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
Rangers vs. Red Wings Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Rangers (-210)
|Red Wings (+170)
|6
