Wednesday's game features the Holy Cross Crusaders (2-3) and the Stonehill Skyhawks (0-7) facing off at Merkert Gymnasium in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-51 victory for heavily favored Holy Cross according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 29.

Last time out, the Skyhawks lost 81-58 to Utah Tech on Saturday.

Stonehill vs. Holy Cross Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts

Stonehill vs. Holy Cross Score Prediction

Prediction: Holy Cross 70, Stonehill 51

Other NEC Predictions

Stonehill Schedule Analysis

This year, the Skyhawks are winless against Division 1 opponents.

Stonehill has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (one).

The Skyhawks have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (two).

Stonehill has four losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Stonehill Leaders

Maureen Stapleton: 4.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 43.2 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)

4.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 43.2 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15) Jada Thornton: 11.6 PTS, 32.5 FG%

11.6 PTS, 32.5 FG% Paige Martin: 5.6 PTS, 37.5 FG%

5.6 PTS, 37.5 FG% Anna Boruta: 10 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40)

10 PTS, 32.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (12-for-40) Sharn Hayward: 7 PTS, 23.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (8-for-40)

Stonehill Performance Insights

The Skyhawks are being outscored by 19.6 points per game with a -137 scoring differential overall. They put up 54 points per game (326th in college basketball) and allow 73.6 per outing (313th in college basketball).

