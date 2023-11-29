The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6) will try to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. The contest airs on NEC Front Row.

Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts
  • TV: NEC Front Row

How to Watch Other NEC Games

Stonehill Stats Insights

  • The Skyhawks' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the River Hawks have given up to their opponents (36.5%).
  • Stonehill is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 36.5% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the River Hawks sit at 123rd.
  • The Skyhawks average only 3.3 more points per game (63.7) than the River Hawks allow their opponents to score (60.4).
  • Stonehill has put together a 0-4 record in games it scores more than 60.4 points.

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Stonehill scored 69.5 points per game last season, 5.1 more than it averaged on the road (64.4).
  • In 2022-23, the Skyhawks allowed 7.3 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than on the road (71.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Stonehill made fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.2%) than at home (37.1%) too.

Stonehill Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 @ Kentucky L 101-67 Rupp Arena
11/20/2023 @ Texas A&M-Commerce L 97-86 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
11/26/2023 @ Quinnipiac L 80-69 M&T Bank Arena
11/29/2023 UMass-Lowell - Merkert Gymnasium
12/2/2023 Binghamton - Merkert Gymnasium
12/6/2023 @ Stony Brook - Island Federal Credit Union Arena

