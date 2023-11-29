The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6) will try to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. The contest airs on NEC Front Row.

Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts TV: NEC Front Row

Stonehill Stats Insights

The Skyhawks' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the River Hawks have given up to their opponents (36.5%).

Stonehill is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 36.5% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the River Hawks sit at 123rd.

The Skyhawks average only 3.3 more points per game (63.7) than the River Hawks allow their opponents to score (60.4).

Stonehill has put together a 0-4 record in games it scores more than 60.4 points.

Stonehill Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Stonehill scored 69.5 points per game last season, 5.1 more than it averaged on the road (64.4).

In 2022-23, the Skyhawks allowed 7.3 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than on the road (71.8).

Beyond the arc, Stonehill made fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.2%) than at home (37.1%) too.

