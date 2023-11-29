How to Watch Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6) will try to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. The contest airs on NEC Front Row.
Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts
- TV: NEC Front Row
How to Watch Other NEC Games
Stonehill Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks' 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the River Hawks have given up to their opponents (36.5%).
- Stonehill is 1-4 when it shoots higher than 36.5% from the field.
- The Skyhawks are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the River Hawks sit at 123rd.
- The Skyhawks average only 3.3 more points per game (63.7) than the River Hawks allow their opponents to score (60.4).
- Stonehill has put together a 0-4 record in games it scores more than 60.4 points.
Stonehill Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Stonehill scored 69.5 points per game last season, 5.1 more than it averaged on the road (64.4).
- In 2022-23, the Skyhawks allowed 7.3 fewer points per game at home (64.5) than on the road (71.8).
- Beyond the arc, Stonehill made fewer treys away (7.2 per game) than at home (9.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.2%) than at home (37.1%) too.
Stonehill Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Kentucky
|L 101-67
|Rupp Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|L 97-86
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
|11/26/2023
|@ Quinnipiac
|L 80-69
|M&T Bank Arena
|11/29/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|Binghamton
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/6/2023
|@ Stony Brook
|-
|Island Federal Credit Union Arena
