The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6) will try to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. The contest airs on NEC Front Row.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NEC Front Row

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell Betting Trends

Stonehill has covered twice in seven games with a spread this season.

The Skyhawks have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

UMass-Lowell has won all three of its games against the spread this season.

The River Hawks and their opponents have not hit the over yet this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.