Wednesday's contest at Merkert Gymnasium has the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) taking on the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6) at 4:30 PM ET (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 78-66 victory, heavily favoring UMass-Lowell.

The matchup has no set line.

Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: South Easton, Massachusetts

South Easton, Massachusetts Venue: Merkert Gymnasium

Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass-Lowell 78, Stonehill 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass-Lowell (-12.1)

UMass-Lowell (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Stonehill has gone 2-5-0 against the spread, while UMass-Lowell's ATS record this season is 3-0-0. The Skyhawks are 4-3-0 and the River Hawks are 0-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Stonehill Performance Insights

The Skyhawks' -172 scoring differential (being outscored by 24.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.7 points per game (341st in college basketball) while allowing 88.3 per contest (361st in college basketball).

The 25.4 rebounds per game Stonehill averages rank 358th in college basketball, and are 10.5 fewer than the 35.9 its opponents record per contest.

Stonehill makes 4.9 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 8.4 (95th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 13.3.

The Skyhawks rank 354th in college basketball with 78.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 360th in college basketball defensively with 109.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Stonehill has committed 3.0 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 15.6 (351st in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (167th in college basketball).

