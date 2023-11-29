Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) face the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 airing on NEC Front Row.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Stonehill Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stonehill Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Burnett: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andrew Sims: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Max Zegarowski: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamir Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Mack: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UMass-Lowell Top Players (2022-23)
- Everette Hammond: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Max Brooks: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Ayinde Hikim: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allin Blunt: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Stonehill Rank
|Stonehill AVG
|UMass-Lowell AVG
|UMass-Lowell Rank
|299th
|67
|Points Scored
|78
|36th
|159th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|66
|61st
|343rd
|28
|Rebounds
|35.7
|18th
|359th
|5.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|25th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.