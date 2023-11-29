The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) face the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 airing on NEC Front Row.

Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 29

Wednesday, November 29 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

Stonehill Top Players (2022-23)

Isaiah Burnett: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Andrew Sims: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Max Zegarowski: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Shamir Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Mack: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

UMass-Lowell Top Players (2022-23)

Everette Hammond: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Max Brooks: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK Ayinde Hikim: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Allin Blunt: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Stonehill Rank Stonehill AVG UMass-Lowell AVG UMass-Lowell Rank 299th 67 Points Scored 78 36th 159th 69.6 Points Allowed 66 61st 343rd 28 Rebounds 35.7 18th 359th 5.2 Off. Rebounds 10.7 25th 134th 7.7 3pt Made 6.9 229th 249th 12.2 Assists 14.5 75th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 13.4 316th

