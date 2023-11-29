The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium as big, 16.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 4:30 PM ET on NEC Front Row. The point total for the matchup is set at 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: South Easton, Massachusetts

South Easton, Massachusetts Venue: Merkert Gymnasium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass-Lowell -16.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Skyhawks Betting Records & Stats

Stonehill's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 149.5 points in four of seven outings.

Stonehill's games this year have had a 152-point total on average, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Stonehill is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Stonehill has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

The Skyhawks have been at least a +950 moneyline underdog three times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Stonehill has a 9.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass-Lowell 0 0% 77.8 141.5 60.4 148.7 146.8 Stonehill 4 57.1% 63.7 141.5 88.3 148.7 143.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Stonehill Insights & Trends

The Skyhawks score an average of 63.7 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 60.4 the River Hawks allow to opponents.

Stonehill is 1-3 against the spread and 0-4 overall when it scores more than 60.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass-Lowell 3-0-0 0-0 0-3-0 Stonehill 2-5-0 1-2 4-3-0

Stonehill vs. UMass-Lowell Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass-Lowell Stonehill 17-0 Home Record 7-4 9-8 Away Record 6-12 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-3-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.5 73 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-6-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.