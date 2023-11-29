The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6) will attempt to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. The contest airs on NEC Front Row.

UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts
  • TV: NEC Front Row

UMass-Lowell Stats Insights

  • This season, the River Hawks have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Skyhawks' opponents have made.
  • UMass-Lowell has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.4% from the field.
  • The Skyhawks are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the River Hawks sit at 40th.
  • The River Hawks score 10.5 fewer points per game (77.8) than the Skyhawks give up (88.3).

UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UMass-Lowell averaged 83.1 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 73 points per contest.
  • The River Hawks ceded 61.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.2 on the road.
  • UMass-Lowell averaged 7.7 treys per game with a 40.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 4.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.2 threes per game, 36% three-point percentage).

UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 @ Georgia Tech W 74-71 Hank McCamish Pavilion
11/16/2023 @ Arizona State L 71-69 Desert Financial Arena
11/20/2023 @ Saint Peter's W 69-61 Yanitelli Center
11/29/2023 @ Stonehill - Merkert Gymnasium
12/2/2023 @ Merrimack - Hammel Court
12/5/2023 Fisher - Costello Athletic Center

