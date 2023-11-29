How to Watch UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6) will attempt to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. The contest airs on NEC Front Row.
UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts
- TV: NEC Front Row
UMass-Lowell Stats Insights
- This season, the River Hawks have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Skyhawks' opponents have made.
- UMass-Lowell has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.4% from the field.
- The Skyhawks are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the River Hawks sit at 40th.
- The River Hawks score 10.5 fewer points per game (77.8) than the Skyhawks give up (88.3).
UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UMass-Lowell averaged 83.1 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 73 points per contest.
- The River Hawks ceded 61.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.2 on the road.
- UMass-Lowell averaged 7.7 treys per game with a 40.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 4.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.2 threes per game, 36% three-point percentage).
UMass-Lowell Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|W 74-71
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|@ Arizona State
|L 71-69
|Desert Financial Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Saint Peter's
|W 69-61
|Yanitelli Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Stonehill
|-
|Merkert Gymnasium
|12/2/2023
|@ Merrimack
|-
|Hammel Court
|12/5/2023
|Fisher
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
