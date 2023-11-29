The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6) will attempt to halt a five-game losing streak when hosting the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. The contest airs on NEC Front Row.

UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts TV: NEC Front Row

UMass-Lowell Stats Insights

This season, the River Hawks have a 49.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 50.4% of shots the Skyhawks' opponents have made.

UMass-Lowell has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.4% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the River Hawks sit at 40th.

The River Hawks score 10.5 fewer points per game (77.8) than the Skyhawks give up (88.3).

UMass-Lowell Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UMass-Lowell averaged 83.1 points per game when playing at home last year. On the road, it averaged 73 points per contest.

The River Hawks ceded 61.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.2 on the road.

UMass-Lowell averaged 7.7 treys per game with a 40.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 4.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.2 threes per game, 36% three-point percentage).

