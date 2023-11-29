The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6) aim to stop a five-game losing skid when hosting the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) at 4:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill matchup.

UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts

Merkert Gymnasium in South Easton, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NEC Front Row

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill Betting Trends

UMass-Lowell has covered in each of its three games with a spread this season.

The River Hawks and their opponents have not hit the over yet this season.

Stonehill has covered twice in seven games with a spread this year.

A total of four Skyhawks games this year have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.