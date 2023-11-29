Wednesday's contest at Merkert Gymnasium has the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) going head to head against the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6) at 4:30 PM ET (on November 29). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 78-66 victory, heavily favoring UMass-Lowell.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: South Easton, Massachusetts

South Easton, Massachusetts Venue: Merkert Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill Score Prediction

Prediction: UMass-Lowell 78, Stonehill 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill

Computer Predicted Spread: UMass-Lowell (-12.1)

UMass-Lowell (-12.1) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Stonehill's record against the spread this season is 2-5-0, while UMass-Lowell's is 3-0-0. The Skyhawks have hit the over in four games, while River Hawks games have yet to go over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UMass-Lowell Performance Insights

The River Hawks are outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per game, with a +87 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.8 points per game (125th in college basketball) and give up 60.4 per contest (17th in college basketball).

The 38 rebounds per game UMass-Lowell accumulates rank 42nd in college basketball, 8.4 more than the 29.6 its opponents record.

UMass-Lowell knocks down 4.8 three-pointers per game (338th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 4.8. It shoots 31.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 20.5%.

UMass-Lowell has committed 14.2 turnovers per game (318th in college basketball), 1.6 more than the 12.6 it forces (167th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.