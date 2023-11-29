UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill November 29 Tickets & Start Time
The UMass-Lowell River Hawks (3-0) will face the Stonehill Skyhawks (1-3) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to begin at 4:30 PM ET and air on NEC Front Row.
UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
UMass-Lowell Top Players (2022-23)
- Everette Hammond: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Abdoul Karim Coulibaly: 11.4 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Max Brooks: 8.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Ayinde Hikim: 10.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Allin Blunt: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Stonehill Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Burnett: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Andrew Sims: 15.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Max Zegarowski: 12.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shamir Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Mack: 6.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Stonehill Rank
|Stonehill AVG
|UMass-Lowell AVG
|UMass-Lowell Rank
|299th
|67.0
|Points Scored
|78.0
|36th
|159th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|66.0
|61st
|343rd
|28.0
|Rebounds
|35.7
|18th
|359th
|5.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.7
|25th
|134th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|249th
|12.2
|Assists
|14.5
|75th
|272nd
|12.8
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
