The Stonehill Skyhawks (1-6) will try to end a five-game losing streak when they host the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (4-1) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Merkert Gymnasium as big, 16.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 4:30 PM ET on NEC Front Row. The matchup has an over/under of 149.5 points.

UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass-Lowell -16.5 149.5

UMass-Lowell Betting Records & Stats

UMass-Lowell's three games this season have all gone under this contest's total of 149.5 points.

The average total in UMass-Lowell's games this season is 138.2, 11.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The River Hawks have covered every spread they have faced this season (3-0-0).

UMass-Lowell won the only game it has played as the favorite this season.

The River Hawks have not been a bigger favorite this season than the -2000 moneyline set for this game.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 95.2% chance of a victory for UMass-Lowell.

UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass-Lowell 0 0% 77.8 141.5 60.4 148.7 146.8 Stonehill 4 57.1% 63.7 141.5 88.3 148.7 143.2

Additional UMass-Lowell Insights & Trends

The River Hawks put up 77.8 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 88.3 the Skyhawks give up.

UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass-Lowell 3-0-0 0-0 0-3-0 Stonehill 2-5-0 1-2 4-3-0

UMass-Lowell vs. Stonehill Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass-Lowell Stonehill 17-0 Home Record 7-4 9-8 Away Record 6-12 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-3-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.5 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-6-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

