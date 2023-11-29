Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Worcester County Today - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Worcester County, Massachusetts today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Winchendon School at The MacDuffie School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on November 29
- Location: Granby, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
