Thursday's game at Memorial Coliseum has the Boston College Eagles (3-4) matching up with the Kentucky Wildcats (2-5) at 7:00 PM (on November 30). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Boston College by a score of 68-65, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Eagles' last contest on Saturday ended in an 82-72 loss to Wisconsin.

Boston College vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Boston College vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 68, Kentucky 65

Other ACC Predictions

Boston College Schedule Analysis

Against the Providence Friars on November 19, the Eagles registered their best win of the season, a 71-56 road victory.

The Eagles have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (two).

Boston College has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

Boston College 2023-24 Best Wins

71-56 on the road over Providence (No. 136) on November 19

66-61 at home over Holy Cross (No. 138) on November 6

67-58 at home over Northeastern (No. 248) on November 12

Boston College Leaders

Andrea Daley: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Teya Sidberry: 13.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

13.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Dontavia Waggoner: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 STL, 35.9 FG%

11.1 PTS, 3.7 STL, 35.9 FG% T'Yana Todd: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Kaylah Ivey: 3 PTS, 16.7 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

Boston College Performance Insights

The Eagles' -18 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.6 points per game (185th in college basketball) while allowing 69.1 per outing (270th in college basketball).

