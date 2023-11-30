The Kentucky Wildcats (2-5) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Boston College Eagles (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Memorial Coliseum. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup

Boston College Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SECN

Boston College vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 66.6 points per game are just 3.7 fewer points than the 70.3 the Wildcats allow.

Boston College is 1-1 when it scores more than 70.3 points.

Kentucky is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 66.6 points.

The Wildcats average 9.7 fewer points per game (59.4) than the Eagles allow (69.1).

Kentucky is 2-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

When Boston College gives up fewer than 59.4 points, it is 2-0.

The Wildcats shoot 36.7% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Eagles concede defensively.

The Eagles shoot 39.2% from the field, 7.2% lower than the Wildcats allow.

Boston College Leaders

Andrea Daley: 16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

16.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 50 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Teya Sidberry: 13.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

13.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 47.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Dontavia Waggoner: 11.1 PTS, 3.7 STL, 35.9 FG%

11.1 PTS, 3.7 STL, 35.9 FG% T'Yana Todd: 11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

11.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 41.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Kaylah Ivey: 3 PTS, 16.7 FG%, 15 3PT% (3-for-20)

Boston College Schedule