The Boston Bruins' (14-4-3) injury report has just one player listed ahead of their Thursday, November 30 matchup with the San Jose Sharks (5-15-2) at TD Garden, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boston Bruins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Milan Lucic LW Out Personal

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jan Rutta D Out Undisclosed Tomas Hertl C Questionable Mid-Body Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed Oskar Lindblom LW Out Lower Body Filip Zadina RW Out Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bruins vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins Season Insights

Boston's 70 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the ninth-highest scoring team in the NHL.

It has the league's fifth-best goal differential at +15.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks' 36 goals on the season (1.6 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.

San Jose's total of 88 goals allowed (four per game) ranks 32nd in the league.

They have the 32nd-ranked goal differential in the league at -52.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bruins vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-450) Sharks (+340) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.