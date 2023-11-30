The Boston Bruins (14-4-3) will host the San Jose Sharks (5-15-2) -- who've lost nine straight on the road -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA to watch as the Bruins and the Sharks meet.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Sharks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruins vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/19/2023 Sharks Bruins 3-1 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 55 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking fourth in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins score the ninth-most goals in the NHL (70 total, 3.3 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Bruins are 5-3-2 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 21 13 18 31 23 10 0% Brad Marchand 21 7 12 19 19 10 25% Charlie Coyle 21 9 9 18 9 9 52.9% Charlie McAvoy 17 3 13 16 15 2 - Pavel Zacha 21 7 9 16 9 9 50.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks' total of 88 goals allowed (four per game) is 32nd in the NHL.

The Sharks' 36 goals on the season (1.6 per game) rank them 32nd in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Sharks have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) over that time.

Sharks Key Players