Thursday will feature an expected one-sided NHL contest between the home favorite Boston Bruins (14-4-3, -450 on the moneyline to win) and the San Jose Sharks (5-15-2, +340 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA.

Bruins vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Bruins vs. Sharks Betting Trends

Boston's 21 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 10 times.

The Bruins are 10-7 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Sharks have been the underdog 22 times this season, and upset their opponent in five, or 22.7%, of those games.

Boston has not played with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

San Jose has played with moneyline odds of +340 or longer two times this season, and lost both.

Bruins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 5-5 7-3-0 6.0 3.50 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.50 3.20 9 28.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 4-3 3-7-0 6.4 2.20 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 2.20 3.20 5 21.7% Record as ML Favorite 3-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-0 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

