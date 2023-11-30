The San Jose Sharks (5-15-2), losers of nine straight road games, visit the Boston Bruins (14-4-3) at TD Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA.

Over the past 10 outings for the Bruins, their offense has put up 35 goals while their defense has conceded 32 (they have a 5-3-2 record in those games). In 32 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored nine goals (28.1% success rate).

Before this matchup, here's who we predict to take home the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Bruins 5, Sharks 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-450)

Bruins (-450) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-3.8)

Bruins vs Sharks Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have finished 2-3-5 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 14-4-3.

In the seven games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-1-3 record (good for nine points).

Boston has taken three points from the four games this season when it scored two goals (1-2-1 record).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals 17 times, and are 13-2-2 in those games (to register 28 points).

In the nine games when Boston has scored a single power-play goal, it went 4-3-2 to record 10 points.

In the eight games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 7-0-1 (15 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 7-4-2 to register 16 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 10th 3.33 Goals Scored 1.64 32nd 6th 2.62 Goals Allowed 4 32nd 12th 31.5 Shots 24.5 32nd 23rd 31.9 Shots Allowed 36.8 32nd 10th 22.06% Power Play % 19.67% 19th 5th 87.65% Penalty Kill % 73.08% 30th

Bruins vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

