The San Jose Sharks (5-15-2), losers of nine straight road games, visit the Boston Bruins (14-4-3) at TD Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA.

Bruins vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-500) Sharks (+360) 6

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have a 10-7 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Boston has not played as a moneyline favorite of -500 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Bruins' implied win probability is 83.3%.

In 10 of 21 matches this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Bruins vs Sharks Additional Info

Bruins vs. Sharks Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 70 (9th) Goals 36 (32nd) 55 (4th) Goals Allowed 88 (32nd) 15 (13th) Power Play Goals 12 (23rd) 10 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (30th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 5-3-2 overall, in its past 10 games.

Boston hit the over in seven of its past 10 contests.

The Bruins and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Bruins' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.

The Bruins offense's 70 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked ninth in the league this year.

The Bruins are ranked fourth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 55 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fifth-best in the league at +15.

