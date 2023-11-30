Charlie Coyle and the Boston Bruins will play the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, at TD Garden. Looking to wager on Coyle's props versus the Sharks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Charlie Coyle vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 21 games this season, Coyle has averaged 17:17 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

In Coyle's 21 games played this season he's scored in six of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Coyle has a point in 13 games this season (out of 21), including multiple points three times.

In eight of 21 games this season, Coyle has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Coyle's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 41.7% chance of Coyle having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Coyle Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (four per game) in the league.

The team's -52 goal differential ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 21 Games 3 18 Points 2 9 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

