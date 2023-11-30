Ivy League Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is one game featuring an Ivy League team on Thursday in college basketball play.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Ivy League Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Dartmouth Big Green at Vermont Catamounts
|6:00 PM ET, Thursday, November 30
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Ivy League games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.