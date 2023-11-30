Will Jake DeBrusk Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 30?
Can we count on Jake DeBrusk scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins clash with the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
DeBrusk stats and insights
- DeBrusk has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Sharks this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- DeBrusk has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 88 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.
DeBrusk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:36
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|16:59
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|15:27
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:48
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|19:36
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|W 3-2
Bruins vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
