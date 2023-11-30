Can we count on Jake DeBrusk scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins clash with the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

  • DeBrusk has scored in three of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Sharks this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • DeBrusk has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has a 6.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 88 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:08 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:59 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 15:27 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:48 Away W 5-2
11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:36 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:26 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 3-2

Bruins vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

