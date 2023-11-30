On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the San Jose Sharks. Is Kevin Shattenkirk going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Kevin Shattenkirk score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Shattenkirk stats and insights

  • Shattenkirk is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Shattenkirk has picked up one assist on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 88 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Shattenkirk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:29 Away L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:36 Away W 3-1
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:13 Home W 5-2
11/14/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:13 Away W 5-2
11/9/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:36 Home W 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:11 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:56 Away L 5-4
11/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:23 Home W 3-2 SO
10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:09 Home W 3-2 OT
10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:58 Home W 4-1

Bruins vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

