In the upcoming tilt against the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Matthew Poitras to light the lamp for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Poitras stats and insights

In four of 21 games this season, Poitras has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

Poitras has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 15.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are giving up 88 total goals (four per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.4 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Poitras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:22 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:58 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 12:30 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:11 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, NESN, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.