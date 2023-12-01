Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (12-6) are 5.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (14-4) Friday, December 1, 2023 at TD Garden. The game starts at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and NBCS-PH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 224.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

In seven of 18 games this season, Boston and its opponents have combined to total more than 224.5 points.

The average point total in Boston's games this season is 223, 1.5 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics' ATS record is 10-8-0 this season.

Boston has been the favorite in 17 games this season and won 13 (76.5%) of those contests.

This season, Boston has won 12 of its 13 games, or 92.3%, when favored by at least -250 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 71.4% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 7 38.9% 116.3 236.5 106.7 219.1 226.2 76ers 9 50% 120.2 236.5 112.4 219.1 226

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics have hit the over three times.

Boston has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered six times in eight opportunities at home, and it has covered four times in 10 opportunities on the road.

The Celtics record 116.3 points per game, only 3.9 more points than the 112.4 the 76ers allow.

When Boston totals more than 112.4 points, it is 9-3 against the spread and 11-1 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Splits

Celtics and 76ers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 10-8 8-6 8-10 76ers 12-6 1-1 12-6

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs. 76ers Point Insights

Celtics 76ers 116.3 Points Scored (PG) 120.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 9-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 11-5 11-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-5 106.7 Points Allowed (PG) 112.4 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 10-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-2 14-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.